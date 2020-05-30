http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ggi5zaus11w/

Cities around the country saw violent protests Friday night. Businesses were burned to the ground. Many were injured and the White House had to go on partial lockdown. That’s not enough for actor John Cusack.

A man was killed Friday night during a Detroit protest that turned violent. A contract security officer for the Federal Protective Service was killed in Oakland, California Friday night. A man died on Saturday after being dragged by a FedEx truck in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, where rioters have ravaged the city. Protests turned violent in Portland, Oregon, a police officer in Los Angeles was beaten by rioters, and across the country at least 200 rioters were arrested in New York City, rioters vandalized CNN’s Atlanta offices, and in Denver Colorado rioters clashed with police through the night.

It’s likely that John Cusack’s palatial neighborhood isn’t burning down. But this woman’s did. And Cusack is encouraging those who set this woman’s community on fire to keep fanning the flames.

Watch below:

“People did this for no reason” WATCH – @benrynews captured a powerful interview with Stephanie Wilford, a south Minneapolis resident. She describes how the damage from riots has affected her, and others in the community.

Full story/interview here – https://t.co/M5fajCuAJR pic.twitter.com/UrlJ9qeWk1 — KSTP (@KSTP) May 30, 2020

That’s right. The Say Anything star is encouraging rioters and looters to keep up the chaos until President Donald Trump is driven from the White House.

“I hope this keeps us till trump flys away in a fucking helicopter — it’s time,” Cusack tweeted early Saturday as riots still engulfed a number of cities. “People should NOT swallow another moment of fascism.”

Cusack added: “Fight till he’s gone.”

I hope this keeps up till trump flys away in a fucking helicopter- it’s time -people should NOT swallow another moment of fascism

Fight till he’s gone” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 30, 2020

Actor James Cromwell re-tweeted Cusack’s call for rioting.

Twitter prohibits calls to violence and the glorification of violence on its platform. The social media giant has even censored tweets from President Trump and the White House. But as of early Saturday afternoon, Cusack’s tweet encouraging rioting hasn’t been flagged in any way.

On Saturday, President Trump praised U.S. Secret Service personnel who successfully protected the White House when rioters descended on Pennsylvania Avenue. The president also warned that any rioters who break through the White House perimeter would be met with “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons.”

Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

….have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

….good practice.” As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

John Cusack, who endorsed Bernie Sanders’ failed bid for the presidency, recently called for Congress to once again take up impeachment proceedings against President Trump over the coronavirus. “We need to remove Trump from power to save lives,” the Hollywood star wrote in March. “Impeach him again.”

He also told President Trump to “rot in hell” for scolding an NBC News reporter Peter Alexander during a White House press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.

