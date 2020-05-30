https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stephen-green/2020/05/30/live-spacex-second-attempt-to-launch-manned-crew-dragon-capsule-n466940

SpaceX is trying again today after bad weather forced a scrub of Wednesday’s first-ever manned launch of the Crew Dragon capsule.

Space Shuttle veterans Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken are set to go at 3:22pm Eastern. Again, weather permitting. If today is scrubbed, SpaceX and NASA will try again on Sunday.

[embedded content]

Here’s the live feed from Cape Canaveral.

Live blog follows below.

All times Eastern.

1340:

A Starship prototype just exploded in Boca Chica, Texas during static fire testing. SpaceX was granted an FAA license yesterday to conduct suborbital flights, not sure when those first test flights will happen. Video/live feed from @NASASpaceflight pic.twitter.com/dqnQv1lqBV — Joey Roulette (@joroulette) May 29, 2020

You may have seen this already, but SpaceX suffered a setback yesterday in dramatic fashion when the SN4 prototype blew up during a stress test.

On the other hand, Boeing’s Space Launch System (SLS) maintains a flawless record of zero failures for zero attempts — and maybe always will.

1344:

I posted this during Wednesday’s liveblog, but even a gadget nut like me still can’t get over the progress made.

1350:

No technical issues, which is good. Weather is still iffy. If I had to guess, they’re 50/50 for a launch today.

Had to scratch that last one — my feed switched back to Wednesday’s rerun!

1403:

What the hell is Bill Nye the Science-ish Guy doing on a feed about real science?

1411:

For what it’s worth, the skies don’t look nearly as ugly as they did on Wednesday. But it isn’t just local conditions that matter, but also the escape cpasule route in case of an abort.

