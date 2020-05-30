https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/madonna-posts-video-tribute-george-floyd-doesnt-go/

(CNN) Amid the widespread outrage over the death of Minneapolis security guard George Floyd, Madonna is coming under fire for a social media misstep.

As anger grew at footage showing a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he died, the singer Thursday tweeted a two-minute clip of her son, David Banda, dancing to Michael Jackson’s song “They Don’t Care About Us.”

She wrote in the caption: “Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson.”

