(NEW YORK POST) Shocking video posted to Twitter shows a brazen, barefoot woman punch a Baltimore cop twice in the face — and then knocked out cold by another officer.

Video of the Friday night incident shows the woman shouting at officers before one grabs her arm and she attempts to walk away.

She then punches the cop in the face, before a second officer grabs her arms from behind.

But she breaks free and connects fist to face again.

That’s when another officer threw a punch — sending the woman straight to the ground.

