(BREITBART) Speaking Friday to FOX 11, Rep. Maxine Waters criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the death of George Floyd, who died after a now-fired and charged Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto his neck while in custody.

“The president had some kind of press conference, where he said all the wrong things. But we know who he is now and all we want to tell him is stay out of our way, because we’re going to get justice. We’re sick and tired of our people getting killed. It’s too many of them dying needlessly. We just want him to get out of the way and leave us alone.”

