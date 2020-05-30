http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UhVu1vOKk9w/

Speaking Friday to FOX 11, Rep. Maxine Waters criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the death of George Floyd, who died after a now-fired and charged Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto his neck while in custody.

EXCLUSIVE: Congresswoman Maxine Waters and award-winning singer and actress Janelle Monae spoke to FOX 11 just moments after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested in connection to the death of #GeorgeFloyd. https://t.co/CbiRWK4iDt pic.twitter.com/oNt3RqjEyM — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) May 29, 2020

(Watch from 00:38)

A partial transcript is as follows:

REPORTER: What’s your message to the president? REP. MAXINE WATERS: The president had some kind of press conference, where he said all the wrong things. But we know who he is now and all we want to tell him is stay out of our way, because we’re going to get justice. We’re sick and tired of our people getting killed. It’s too many of them dying needlessly. We just want him to get out of the way and leave us alone.

