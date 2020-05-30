https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/05/30/mayor-frey-gives-masks-to-rioters-but-says-opening-churches-would-be-a-public-health-disaster-n465559

What happens when virtue signaling and rabid ideology collide? You get Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

His (dis)Honor has presided over the most shocking display of nihilism and anarchy in an American city since the draft riots in New York during the Civil War. But by gum, if you’re going to burn his city down, you damn well better be wearing a mask.

And while you have Frey’s tacit permission to burn and pillage, under no circumstances are you to attend church services.

Fox News:

Before George Floyd died in police custody this week, triggering destructive riots as large crowds protested in Minneapolis, the city’s mayor, Jacob Frey, warned that allowing 25 percent capacity in churches would be “a recipe in Minneapolis for a public health disaster” due to the coronavirus. Now, as his city is overwhelmed by crowds causing property damage and clashing with police, Frey’s own government said that it is giving out masks to the rioters — even though the state has prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people because of the pandemic.

Truly surreal. The statement that accompanied the “suggestion” that rioters wear mask cannot be believed.

“The City encourages everyone to exercise caution to stay safe while participating in demonstrations, including wearing masks and physical distancing as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” a press release read. “The City has made hundreds of masks available to protesters this week.”

“Remain calm. All is well.”

So when do the adults decide the kids have played at running the city long enough and it’s time for them to come home and wash up for dinner? After another night of mayhem last night, it may be sooner than anyone thinks. Trump has asked the Pentagon to put military police on alert to go to Minneapolis.

Associated Press:

As unrest spread across dozens of American cities on Friday, the Pentagon took the rare step of ordering the Army to put several active-duty U.S. military police units on the ready to deploy to Minneapolis, where the police killing of George Floyd sparked the widespread protests. Soldiers from Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York have been ordered to be ready to deploy within four hours if called, according to three people with direct knowledge of the orders. Soldiers in Fort Carson, in Colorado, and Fort Riley in Kansas have been told to be ready within 24 hours. The people did not want their names used because they were not authorized to discuss the preparations.

It should go without saying that military police do not have the training to deal with an urban riot. The irony is that the Minneapolis police are very well trained to handle urban unrest but have been told to stand down by the mayor. Trump is courting disaster if he sends MP’s to do the work of cops.

The issue is how to get Mayor Frey to do his job and not look upon the rioters with “understanding and compassion.” Everyone is sad George Floyd is dead. No race, no ethnic group has a corner on sympathy when the police make a fatal error involving an unarmed civilian.

But Frey’s forbearance in the face of violence and anarchy is misplaced. This isn’t some social experiment where Frey can be allowed to tinker with mob psychology. It’s a riot. And the anti-social criminals who are looting and burning do not want or deserve our “understanding.” They don’t care.

Frey has opened Pandora’s Box and unleashed forces he can’t possibly understand. Someone has got to intervene and take control of a situation that is still spiraling out of control.

