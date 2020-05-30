https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/05/30/mayor-lightfoot-on-trumps-tweet-on-riots-it-begins-with-an-f-and-ends-with-a-you-n466922

Did you know that Donald Trump tweeting that he may send the military to Minneapolis to quell violence the mayor seems unable to, that he was “fomenting” violence himself?

Of course, you didn’t know. No one would really think that, would they? The president responding forcefully to anarchy couldn’t be construed in a million years as “fomenting” violence, could it?

Well, it’s obvious you don’t live in Chicago with a mayor who agrees with the rioters in Minneapolis.

Chicago Sun Times:

“We see the game he’s playing because it’s so transparent and he’s not very good at it. He wants to show failures on the part of Democratic local leaders to throw red meat to his base. His goal is to polarize, to destabilize local government and inflame racist urges. And we can absolutely not let him prevail,” Lightfoot said. “I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It’s two words: It begins with F and ends with YOU.”

Her Honor was just getting warmed up.

On Friday, Lightfoot accused the president with whom she has clashed repeatedly of attempting to “foment violence.” She made no apologies for the vulgar reference that ran contrary to the advice of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s infamous line that, “When they go low, we go high.” “I am not Michelle Obama,” the mayor said.

Michelle Obama’s idea of “going high” leaves a lot to be desired. (“If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun,” Obama said in Philadelphia.)

Well, those rioters in Minneapolis have taken that adage to heart. And Lightfoot continues to insist that any violence coming from rioters is now Trump’s fault.

“What I’m concerned about is the president of the United States using his bully pulpit to foment violence. That’s what I’m concerned about. There’s no other way that you can read that tweet than fomenting, encouraging violence against residents in a city or in cities across the country who are expressing themselves and exercising their First Amendment rights,” the mayor said.

Did you know that burning down a police station to the ground is protected speech under the First Amendment? Me neither.

“Nobody is gonna sit and condone looting and violence. But to blanketly say as the president of the United States that you’re encouraging people to be shot in the street? That’s what I’m concerned about and, frankly, everyone should be concerned about that. That’s not leadership. That’s cowardice. That’s playing to a base with the biggest dog whistle possible.”

All because Trump suggested someone take action to stop the violence. If it isn’t going to be the mayor or the governor, then he’ll do it. How that foments violence is a mystery — except in the upside-down, cockamamie, cuckoo land of radical liberal mayors of big cities.

