In a press conference Saturday, St. Paul, Minnesota Mayor Melvin Carter divulged that every person arrested the previous night came from out of state. This mirrors previous riots by antifa and Black Lives Matter that featured professional protesters bused in from out of state into cities across America to foment violence.

Mayor Carter says he has been told that every person arrested in Saint Paul last night was from out of state https://t.co/0x8tHbwS8f pic.twitter.com/E1pAOkHtBJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 30, 2020

Carter said they didn’t have a lot of arrests, but all came from elsewhere:

Because we had a relative stillness in St. Paul, we didn’t make an enormous number of arrests, but every single person we arrested last night, I’m told, was from out of state. What we are seeing right now is a group of people who are not from here. As I talk to my friends who have been in this movement for a very long time, who wake up in this movement every day, and I ask them what they’re seeing, what they’re feeling, what they’re hearing, to a person, I hear them say, ‘We don’t know these folks. We don’t know these folks who are agitating. We don’t know these folks who are inciting violence. We don’t know these folks who are first in to break a window.”

Many black protesters across the nation have called out white protesters who have infiltrated and caused violence (h/t The Right Scoop):

After failing to appropriate the Black People’s Party, entitled white kids appropriated our fight yesterday, and made it dirty. Then they left us to deal with the police violence they stoked. Listen to the Black Woman desperately begging them to stop.pic.twitter.com/uYaVS4QKQr — Selena Adera (@Selena_Adera) May 30, 2020

2/Across the country, white privileged kids were caught on camera starting violent riot behavior in the midst of organized Black protests. When we tried to stop them, their buds falsely accused us of assault, stoking further police violence against us.pic.twitter.com/zWH64DUc2U — Selena Adera (@Selena_Adera) May 30, 2020

3/Everywhere you look, white entitled privilege was cosplaying as violent resistance, then as always, leaving us to deal with the resulting violence and deaths. Because our Black Lives never mattered to them.pic.twitter.com/EzCFonBRN0 — Selena Adera (@Selena_Adera) May 30, 2020

“Cosplaying as violent resistance” has a nice, accurate ring to it.

This came from Minnesota, the original flashpoint after the death of George Floyd:

The Black community in MN is calling out white Antifa members for starting the riots and destroying their communities. I keep telling y’all these white liberals are not our friends. #Democrats #GeorgeFloyd #minneapolis pic.twitter.com/bmdT6uHfUc — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) May 29, 2020

Unfortunately, in an effort to cover for their far left allies in the protest movement, many public officials have tried to pin the blame on white supremacists:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he suspects white supremacist groups and drug cartels are carrying out some of the violence in Minneapolis, but cannot confirm it at this time. Both Walz and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said at a press conference early Saturday morning they have do not have confirmed reports, but they have gotten intel from national sources that it is the case. Walz said the widespread riots across the country appear to be part of a coordinated effort by professionals. “We’re seeing evidence of some pretty sophisticated attempts to cause problems,” the governor said.

It will be interesting to see in the coming days what “intel from national sources” emerges from Walz’s accusation. In the mean time, those of us with no ideological ox to gore have seen who really funds and mobilizes the violent protesters that travel from city to city to burn stuff down.

In fact, I wrote a book about it:

Despite appearances, Antifa does not exist in a vacuum, nor is it a utopian revolution of thousands of young people desperately clamoring for capitalism to be destroyed. This is deliberate subterfuge. The loose affiliation of aligned groups prefers it to remain this way, and so does the dark money that keeps them alive. After all, it might undermine the message to reveal that somebody is paying these activists to protest. More than one Uber driver has told me that protesters they had as passengers in 2016 and 2017 openly bragged about being paid and traveling to Portland from Seattle or some other location. They bragged about being told by organizers that they already had enough protesters in Seattle, so they were being sent to Portland to bolster the numbers in our streets.

White supremacists don’t seem to have the same level of funding or organization, probably owing to their overall lack of support in American society. The anti-capitalist left, on the other hand, has a large, coordinated, well-funded network of support.

Despite the political spin from above, the folks on the ground have it right: outsiders and professional protesters have fomented the worst of the violence.

Jeff Reynolds is the author of the book, “Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy,” available now at www.WhoOwnsTheDems.com. Jeff hosts a podcast at anchor.fm/BehindTheCurtain. You can follow him on Twitter @ChargerJeff.

