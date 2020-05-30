https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/minneapolis-mayor-blames-white-supremacists-state-instigators-looting-violence-destruction-arrests-records-show-majority-minneapolis/

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey sat back all week at violent leftists looted and pillaged his city.

On Saturday the impotent mayor blamed “white supremacists” and “out of state instigators” for the violence.

But Mayor Frey was wrong about that too.
The vast majority of arrests at the Minneapolis riots were from town.

