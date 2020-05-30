https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/minneapolis-mayor-blames-white-supremacists-state-instigators-looting-violence-destruction-arrests-records-show-majority-minneapolis/

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey sat back all week at violent leftists looted and pillaged his city.

On Saturday the impotent mayor blamed “white supremacists” and “out of state instigators” for the violence.

We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 30, 2020

But Mayor Frey was wrong about that too.

The vast majority of arrests at the Minneapolis riots were from town.

Local & state leaders in Minneapolis have attributed unrest & violence to people who live out of state.

But @kare11 found – by going through jail records – the vast majority of those arrested for rioting, unlawful assembly & burglary are Minnesotans.https://t.co/yeMkigBRjP — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 30, 2020

