Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced on Saturday he was going to protect businesses.

He said this as a split screen shows the city burning and businesses being looted.

On Friday morning the Minnesota Governor and Minneapolis Mayor announced the National Guard was called in to protect the city.

Late on Friday night FOX News reporter Mike Tobin reported the city police and national guard disappeared shortly after the curfew was called at 8 PM.

At least 170 Minneapolis businesses have been damaged, looted and/or destroyed in the continued leftist mob violence.

On Saturday morning Minneapolis Mayor promised to protect the local businesses.

Forgive us if we are not buying your empty promises, Mayor Frey.

