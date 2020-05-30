https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/500306-more-states-mobilize-their-national-guards-as-george-floyd-protests

Three more states have mobilized the National Guard as nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd continued to escalate into Saturday.

The governors of Texas, Colorado and Utah all mobilized their respective national guards Saturday afternoon.

“Texans have every right to exercise their First Amendment rights, but violence and looting will not be tolerated,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said in a statement, according to the Texas Tribune.

Abbott’s deployment of the Texas National Guard comes after he prompted the state’s Department of Public Safety earlier in the day to send “more than 1,500 officers to assist local police departments,” around the Lone Star State.

Colorado Gov. Jared PolisJared Schutz PolisShots fired at George Floyd protest in Denver Gloves come off as Democrats fight for House seat in California Colorado restaurant owners who reopened to large crowds in defiance of state order sue governor MORE (D) said that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D), “requested the support of the National Guard to help keep people safe and prevent further destruction, and I have granted that request.”

In a tweet, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert (R) said, “We condemn violence and looting. I have activated the National Guard to help control the escalating situation in downtown Salt Lake City. I once again call on all who are protesting to do so peacefully.”

Both Salt Lake City and Denver also issued curfews for its residents that started at 8 p.m. local time.

In addition to these three states, at least five other states – Minnesota, Georgia, Ohio, Wisconsin, Kentucky – and the District of Columbia have mobilized their National Guard in response to protests, according to CNN.

