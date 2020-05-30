https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/mostly-peaceful-chicago-leftist-mob-drag-police-officer-streets-kick-head/

The “mostly peaceful” leftist rioters in Chicago dragged police officers through the street and kicked them in the head.

The media will tell you these people are peaceful as they beat cops and torch businesses.

The “mostly peaceful protesters” are dragging cops through the streets in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/M9kP7cPlcH — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) May 31, 2020

