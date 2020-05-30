https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/nashville-mayor-urges-people-join-black-lives-matter-protest-saturday-leftist-mob-torches-city-hall-nashville-courthouse-video/

Far Left Nashville Mayor John Cooper urged people to join him at the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Nashville on Saturday.
Mayor Cooper posted this tweet on Saturday morning.

Mayor Cooper said, “This is an especially critical time for all of us, as Metro’s leaders, to show up and listen to Black voices speaking out from across Davidson County.”

How nice.

Just 8 hours later these same leftists and Black Lives Matter protesters torched City Hall and the Nashville Courthouse.

The the leftist mob torched the City Hall and the Nashville Courthouse!

Nice work, mayor!

True Leadership.

Hat Tip Bill

