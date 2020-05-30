https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/nashville-mayor-urges-people-join-black-lives-matter-protest-saturday-leftist-mob-torches-city-hall-nashville-courthouse-video/

Far Left Nashville Mayor John Cooper urged people to join him at the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Nashville on Saturday.

Mayor Cooper posted this tweet on Saturday morning.

Mayor Cooper said, “This is an especially critical time for all of us, as Metro’s leaders, to show up and listen to Black voices speaking out from across Davidson County.”

How nice.

I urge all of my colleagues in the Metro Council to join me at today’s “I Will Breathe” rally. This is an especially critical time for all of us, as Metro’s leaders, to show up and listen to Black voices speaking out from across Davidson County. pic.twitter.com/6PToIvbW6y — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 30, 2020

Just 8 hours later these same leftists and Black Lives Matter protesters torched City Hall and the Nashville Courthouse.



The the leftist mob torched the City Hall and the Nashville Courthouse!

Nice work, mayor!

#Nashville Police deploying tear gas at rioters, cops escorting in fire department in effort to save historic courthouse https://t.co/dpiowTj6qj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2020

@realDonaldTrump Nashville downtown is under attack.Our liberal mayor Cooper is allowing our court house to be burned.Police cars to be destroyed.THIS MUST STOP.

!OUR NATION GUARD NEEDS TO BE DEPLOYED!!!! pic.twitter.com/oyLQu8EC26 — Keith Washington (@KeithnNashville) May 31, 2020

True Leadership.

It was nice of Nashville Mayor ⁦@JohnCooper4Nash⁩ to urge his city to join him at the same protest where they torched City Hall! #TrueLeadership pic.twitter.com/QsFFCDVSOK — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) May 31, 2020

Hat Tip Bill

