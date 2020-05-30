https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500300-nation-braces-for-another-night-of-protests

The U.S. is bracing for a fifth night of national unrest as demonstrations against the killing of George Floyd raged on across the country Saturday.

The killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died in police custody on Monday, sparked nationwide protests this week as anger over the treatment of black Americans by the country’s law enforcement and justice system continues to intensify.

Some demonstrations escalated Friday night into Saturday, turning from peaceful to violent as protestors clashed with law enforcement, burned police cars and vandalized public areas.

The escalation in some cites prompted officials to call in military backup.

The Minnesota National Guard was mobilized late Thursday, after protesters in the Minneapolis neighborhood —where Floyd was killed — set the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct ablaze.

In an early morning tweet Friday, the president referred to the violent demonstrators as “THUGS,” saying that they were “dishonoring the memory of George Floyd.”

He also used the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” a phrase coined by Miami Police Chief Walter Headley in 1967 during the Civil Rights Movement, when the city had a history of aggressive policing. The tweet was flagged by Twitter for glorifying violence.

Angry demonstrators found their way to the White House Friday night, causing the building to be put on temporary lockdown.

Trump praised the Secret Service for their containment efforts Saturday morning, while threatening protestors with “vicious dogs” and “most ominous weapons” if they breached the White House’s fence.

“To make a reference to vicious dogs is no subtle reminder to African Americans of segregationists who let dogs out on innocent [people],” Bowser said at a press conference.

Trump’s tweets did not stop protestors in the District from once again confronting police and the Secret Service outside of the White House on Saturday.

According to reports, protestors knocked down barriers that had been set up on Pennsylvania Avenue.

“People are in pain. We must listen,” Harris tweeted.

Trump, later on Saturday responded to the nationwide protests with more measured words during a speech in Florida for the launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

“The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy. It should never have happened,” Trump told reporters after the launch of the space capsule.

“It has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger, and grief.”

He added: “I understand the pain that people are feeling. We support the right of peaceful protesters and we hear their pleas. But we are now seeing on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with justice or with peace.”

The nation’s capital was not the only city to see continued outbursts.

Protestors in Austin, Texas, completely shut down Highway I-35 in both directions, as many protestors made their way to the state capitol.

Demonstrations in downtown Chicago culminated outside of Trump Tower, with rapper and actor Ice-T voicing his support for the Windy City protestors, telling the city to “stand up!”

In an effort to curb protests from escalating Saturday night, both Los Angeles and Atlanta issued curfews Saturday afternoon for 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively, local time. Both curfews last until Sunday morning.

Philadelphia also saw protests escalate, with demonstrators setting police cars ablaze. As a result, Mayor Jim Kenney (D) issued a curfew for the city starting at 8 p.m. local time.

The Minneapolis Police Department tweeted that the law enforcement presence would triple Saturday night “to address a sophisticated network of urban warfare.”

The situation on the ground in Minneapolis & St. Paul has shifted & the response tonight will be different as a result. The coordinated @MNNationalGuard, @MnDPS_MSP, & law enforcement presence will triple in size to address a sophisticated network of urban warfare. #MACCMN — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) May 30, 2020

The Twin Cities also have a curfew of 8 p.m., local time that was first put in place Friday night. In addition, Minneapolis police are also shutting down large portions of the city’s highways starting at 7 p.m.

HIGHWAY CLOSURES in effect beginning at 7PM tonight: • I-35W north/south btwn I-694 & Hwy 62

• I-35E north/south btwn Hwy 36 & Hwy 62

• I-94 east/west btwn I-694 & the I-694/I-494 interchange

• I-394 east btwn Hwy 100 & I-94

• Hwy 55 north/south btwn Hwy 62 & I-94 pic.twitter.com/TZKPsMHiel — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) May 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

