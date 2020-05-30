https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/new-yorks-governor-cuomo-health-commissioner-zucker-executive-deputy-commissioner-dreslin-coronavirus-blood-hands/

New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, MD and Executive Deputy Commissioner Sally Dreslin Have Coronavirus Blood on Their Hands.

Their actions led to thousands of deaths in New York state.

Yaacov Apelbaum at the Illustrated Primer drafted a post on the recent actions of New York’s governor and Department of Health Commissioner and Executive Deputy Commissioner. They are accountable for thousands of nursing home deaths because of their insane directives related to the China coronavirus. Below are some of the observations from Apelbaum.

Apelbaum first points out the ludicrous directive from New York’s Department of Health, including:

During this global health emergency, all NHs [nursing homes] must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals to NHs.

and:

No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.

Apelbaum shows numerous pictures of Cuomo with Zucker:

Apelbaum states:

At the root of it all are the three of you: Andrew M. Cuomo Governor, Howard A. Zucker, Commissioner of Health, and Sally Dreslin, Executive Deputy Commissioner of Health. You, your MSM accomplices, and the health industry sponsors are the prime movers behind the death sentence that you pronounced on the thousands of high risk, elderly New York nursing home residents. This is the terrifying plain truth, Governor Cuomo, and it will leave an indelible stain on your office and reputation in perpetuity. I realize that at the end of the day you are a manipulative, soulless political opportunist who believes there are no limits to what you and your entourage can do and get away with. Nonetheless, you are still accountable to G-d—to whom you will ultimately have to answer. I have not despaired of the triumph of right in this case, I believe with the strongest conviction that truth is on the march and neither you nor your army of darkness can ultimately stop it. Today the positions have become clear: on one side are those who are guilty who will do all in their power to suppress the truth; on the other side are those who seek justice and are willing to level specific charges against you and expose the truth.

Yaacov goes on to note:

In 2018, as Governor Andrew Cuomo faced a challenge to his reelection bid in the New York State Democratic primary, he got a last minute $1m cash infusion from the General New York Hospital Association (GNYHA)—a powerful NY healthcare industry group. On April 2, 2020, he repaid the favor when he quietly signed legislation shielding hospital and nursing home executives from any lawsuits stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. The clauses, inserted into the annual budget bill by Cuomo, gave blanket immunity protections for healthcare industry executive and administrators, the same individuals and institutions that have made a fortune moving sick Covid-19 patients to nursing homes.

The GNYHA gave to the Democrats an unheard of $3 million in the 2018 election cycle. Of this, Cuomo and his state party committee received close to $2.3m from various hospitals and nursing home industry donors.

Apelbaum believes the three New York officials noted above are responsible for the unwarranted deaths of thousands of elderly in New York these past few months. He is right. He finishes with this quote from scripture:

There are six things that the Lord hates, seven that are an abomination to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to run to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies, and one who sows discord among brothers.” Proverbs 6:16-19

See more at Apelbaum’s post here.

