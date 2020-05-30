http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/FTEElo-9T-8/

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on Friday announced murder and manslaughter charges that accuse a fired Minneapolis police officer of killing George Floyd — an act caught on video and seen around the world, sparking days of violent demonstrations across the Twin Cities.

Derek Chauvin, 44, was arrested late Friday morning and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter four days after he pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes Monday at the intersection of E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue as the unarmed and handcuffed man told him he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin is being held in the Ramsey County jail on $500,000 bail. Authorities have not explained why he was booked in a jail other than in the county where he was charged.

