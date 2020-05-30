http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fQjBcE-e-Rw/

LAPD squad cars were damaged and, in some cases, destroyed Saturday as crowds converged on Los Angeles’s streets for a fourth day of protests over the death of George Floyd.

Chicago police cars were attacked as well.

NBC Los Angeles reported “at least 11 LAPD squad cars have been vandalized.” It aired video showing protesters standing on top of squad cars, knocking out the vehicles’ windows, and spray painting the cars. Upwards of eight LAPD cruisers can be seen all at once being vandalized and destroyed in the street.

The video showed one LAPD cruiser ablaze in the Fairfax District and a second squad car burning about half a mile away.

Also on Saturday, CNN aired video of protesters in broad daylight attacking and damaging Chicago police cars. The video shows protesters breaking glass on the cars, kicking and striking the vehicles with random objects, etc.

Live pictures on CNN: People vandalizing police cars in Chicago in broad daylight. Law enforcement now pushing the crowd away. pic.twitter.com/ObXOiXLCwf — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 30, 2020

The number of police vehicles damaged in Chicago is not known.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

