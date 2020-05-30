https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/portlands-turn-rioters-destroy-police-hq-set-fire-storm-mall/

Not wanting to be outdone by the riots in Minneapolis and Atlanta, terrorists in Portland had their turn to destroy their city. Rioters stormed the Justice Center, which houses the police headquarters, preliminary court rooms, and the main county jail. Once they broke inside, they started looting and destroying the place. Then they set fire to the building, as smoke billowed from the shattered windows.

[embedded content]

Pioneer Place mall was then looted:

Then the terrorists started setting fires in the streets:

On KOIN 6’s live feed, reporter Jennifer Dowling mentioned that she hadn’t seen any police until after the Justice Center was set on fire.

Vichy “mayor” Ted Wheeler released this limp statement:

Apparently there was some kind of shooting related to the riots.

At one point earlier in the day a car plowed over some of the protesters.

At some point during the riot, a car was set on fire on the street:

