Not wanting to be outdone by the riots in Minneapolis and Atlanta, terrorists in Portland had their turn to destroy their city. Rioters stormed the Justice Center, which houses the police headquarters, preliminary court rooms, and the main county jail. Once they broke inside, they started looting and destroying the place. Then they set fire to the building, as smoke billowed from the shattered windows.

Portland justice center pic.twitter.com/0gnlLFzozn — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) May 30, 2020

Pioneer Place mall was then looted:

Louis V looted pic.twitter.com/NpfENFlYfF — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) May 30, 2020

It looks like rioters have gotten into Pioneer Place #koin6news pic.twitter.com/L7DD7jYl3f — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) May 30, 2020

Then the terrorists started setting fires in the streets:

On KOIN 6’s live feed, reporter Jennifer Dowling mentioned that she hadn’t seen any police until after the Justice Center was set on fire.

Vichy “mayor” Ted Wheeler released this limp statement:

Portland, this is NOT us. When you destroy our city, you are destroying our community. When you act in violence against each other, you are hurting all of us. How does this honor the legacy of George Floyd? Protest, speak truth, but don’t tear your city apart in the process. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) May 30, 2020

Apparently there was some kind of shooting related to the riots.

The Justice Center has been attacked and a fire has been lit inside. @pdxfire is on scene. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 30, 2020

PPB has declared a riot. @pdxfire is putting out fires in the downtown area. Everyone needs to leave the downtown area immediately or they are subject to force. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 30, 2020

At one point earlier in the day a car plowed over some of the protesters.

A car struck a protester at the corner of Grand and Shaver while a crowd marched to protest #GeorgeFloyd‘s killing. Photos by @killendave pic.twitter.com/CbZhUYQbEY — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) May 30, 2020

At some point during the riot, a car was set on fire on the street:

