http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5RNwLom-Dqs/

Protesters climbed atop NYPD squad vehicles, crushed emergency lights, and set some of the vehicles on fire in Union Square on Saturday.

A video and photo posted by News 12 anchor Jessica Cunnington showed the destruction:

Another NYPD vehicle taken down in Union Square pic.twitter.com/fWrHkFEQDE — Jessica Cunnington (@JessicaNews12) May 31, 2020

I can see three cop cars on fire now at Union Square and two more smashed pic.twitter.com/bDYeszWfRX — Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) May 31, 2020

Breaking 911 posted video too:

Breitbart News reported that police cars in Los Angeles and Chicago were destroyed on Saturday as well. At least 11 LAPD cars were dented, had glass knocked out, and were otherwise vandalized. Some of them were set ablaze.

In Chicago, police car windshields and side windows were broken. The attacks in Los Angeles and Chicago both occurred in broad daylight.

Live pictures on CNN: People vandalizing police cars in Chicago in broad daylight. Law enforcement now pushing the crowd away. pic.twitter.com/ObXOiXLCwf — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 30, 2020

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

