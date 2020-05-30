https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/radical-cnn-contributor-van-jones-compares-mass-random-looting-rioting-vandalism-leftist-mob-boston-tea-party-video/

After four nights of random looting, rioting and vandalism across the United States CNN contributor Van Jones defended the carnage by comparing it to the Boston Tea Party which was a targeted attack on the British East India Company.

The riots this week are random assaults and lootings on businesses and government offices.

And that was while the leftist mob attacked CNN headquarters!

Van Jones is as radical today as he was the day he got walked out of the Obama White House.

Jones then went on to blame the violence by the Black Lives Matter mob and their supporters on white people.

