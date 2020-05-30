https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/radical-cnn-contributor-van-jones-compares-mass-random-looting-rioting-vandalism-leftist-mob-boston-tea-party-video/

After four nights of random looting, rioting and vandalism across the United States CNN contributor Van Jones defended the carnage by comparing it to the Boston Tea Party which was a targeted attack on the British East India Company.

The riots this week are random assaults and lootings on businesses and government offices.

While we argue CNN said same about Boston tea party pic.twitter.com/HRFd3sEeUf — Chidi Ahanotu🇳🇬🇺🇸🇨🇦🇳🇬 (@ChidiAhanotu) May 30, 2020

And that was while the leftist mob attacked CNN headquarters!

Van Jones is as radical today as he was the day he got walked out of the Obama White House.

Jones then went on to blame the violence by the Black Lives Matter mob and their supporters on white people.

White people are always innocent — and their innocence constitutes their crimes. IT IS TOO LATE TO BE INNOCENT. We’ve had too many funerals for white people to be still THIS innocent and THIS shocked. There is no easy answer – only a hard look in the mirror @cnn @wkamaubell pic.twitter.com/kLdh2DOAyD — Van Jones (@VanJones68) May 29, 2020

