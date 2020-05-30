http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JiaAMFG4Kuo/

Jail records show that the vast number of arrested Minneapolis protesters have Minnesota addresses.

Fox 9 reports that 38 of the 45 individuals arrested have an address in Minnesota. The 45 individuals are those arrested “for rioting, unlawful assembly, stolen property, burglary or robbery on May 29 and May 30.”

On May 30, 2020, CNN reported Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) suggesting “rough estimates indicate that about 20% of protesters are Minnesotans and about 80% are from outside the region.”

Walz added, “I’m not trying to deflect in any way.”

A curfew is in place for Minneapolis and Walz says that curfew violators and those destroying property will be arrested if law enforcement can ascertain their locations: “What I would ask today is if you know where these people are sleeping today, let us know and we will execute warrants. Call that in, tell us who they were. They’re not from Minneapolis, but they’re staying down here.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

