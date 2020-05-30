https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/reporter-kaitlin-rust-shot-pepper-bullets-louisville-police-live-air-video/

Kaitlin Rust, a reporter for WAVE-TV in Louisville, Kentucky was shot with pepper bullets by a police office live on air who then also fired several rounds at her cameraman. The TV news crew was behind the lines of the police as they faced off against protesters Friday night. As Rust and her cameraman approached from the back of the line an officer walking toward them raised a pepper ball rifle and fired on Rust who scream she’d been shot, but calmed down when she realized it was pepper bullets. As she explained to the anchor what was happening, the officer aimed and fired several pepper ball rounds at the cameramen.

Video:

Police literally opening fire on the free press. pic.twitter.com/g8RMImZLGr — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 30, 2020

Different recording that went viral with over four million views:

This just happened on live tv. Wow, what a douche bag. pic.twitter.com/dQKheEcCvb — Christopher Bishop (@ChrisBishopL1C4) May 30, 2020

Earlier in the evening Rust filmed the protest and an arson fire set by protesters:

The crowd has grown exponentially, but still very peaceful. @wave3news pic.twitter.com/od5wueZDxw — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustWAVE) May 30, 2020

BRWAKING NEWS>> The hall of justice is on fire @wave3news pic.twitter.com/zDtzF91afm — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustWAVE) May 30, 2020

WAVE-TV also reported one of their news cars was vandalized by protesters.

The Louisville protests are mainly about the police killing of Breonna Taylor, a woman shot to death in her home by police executing a no-knock warrant for drugs back in March.

