https://www.dailywire.com/news/riot-police-national-guard-appear-to-have-abandoned-minneapolis-but-reports-are-conflicting

Reporters on the ground in Minneapolis, Minnesota have said there is little to no police presence of National Guard even as the city burns due to riots over the police-involved death of George Floyd.

Townhall reporter Julio Rosas tweeted the National Guard and riot police were “falling back from their positions as the crowd began to throw projectiles at them,” and that he “got shot with a non-lethal weapon by riot police.”

Rosas later tweeted that the “riot police and National Guard have completely abandoned the perimeter they had set up earlier. Rioters have chased them away.”

🚨🚨🚨:The riot police and National Guard have completely abandoned the perimeter they had set up earlier. Rioters have chased them away. pic.twitter.com/4dld6P0Nve — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 30, 2020

In another tweet, Rosas provided footage of law enforcement “leaving the perimeter they had set up and right before I got hit.”

“Things got out of hand after law enforcement told the crowd that had gathered that within ten minutes they were going to be in violation of that curfew order,” he later told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “They weren’t too happy with that so they started throwing all sorts of stuff, bottles, rocks, at the National Guardsmen and the riot police.”

This is video of law enforcement leaving the perimeter they had set up and right before I got hit. pic.twitter.com/xvIlUhpS7x — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 30, 2020

Police were “firing back with tear gas, and, as I can attest to, non-lethal rounds,” he added. “Then they started pulling back. They pulled back completely.”

PJ Media reported that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) pushed back on Rosas’ and other reporters’ claims, tweeting: “The Minnesota National Guard, State Patrol, and local police are on the ground responding to incidents in Mpls-St. Paul. I urge residents to comply with 8pm curfew and go home immediately. Law enforcement needs to respond to emergencies, restore order, and keep Minnesotans safe.”

The Minnesota National Guard, State Patrol, and local police are on the ground responding to incidents in Mpls-St. Paul. I urge residents to comply with 8pm curfew and go home immediately. Law enforcement needs to respond to emergencies, restore order, and keep Minnesotans safe. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 30, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety also tweeted warning to rioters that police were out and would arrest them if they did not leave the Fifth Precinct police station.

“350 troopers and officers are on the ground near the Fifth Precinct in Minneapolis to clear the area and enforce the curfew,” the MDPS tweeted.

“Troopers are giving dispersal orders near the Fifth Precinct. Leave the area now or you will be arrested,” it added.

But PJ Media pointed out that Fox News’ Mike Tobin told host Shannon Bream that he had “seen minimal law enforcement in the area.”

Holly Bailey, The Washington Post’s national political reporter, also tweeted that she had seen “no sign of National Guard troops or other police.

“Driving around Minneapolis tonight, it is shocking how few law enforcement you see. Seen cops on bikes patrolling downtown, but no sign of National Guard troops or other police. Strategy seems unchanged from the last few nights. Chaos erupts, with little attempt to stop it,” she wrote.

Driving around Minneapolis tonight, it is shocking how few law enforcement you see. Seen cops on bikes patrolling downtown, but no sign of National Guard troops or other police. Strategy seems unchanged from the last few nights. Chaos erupts, with little attempt to stop it — Holly Bailey (@hollybdc) May 30, 2020

WCCO Radio reported that as of late Friday night, “Minneapolis Police, State Patrol and the National Guard came in force to curtail protesters in this area.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

