Violent protests have spread across the nation since a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man named George Floyd on Monday.

Rioters and looters have destroyed dozens of businesses and burned buildings to the ground.

A pop-up Starbucks near Philadelphia’s City Hall is now on fire.

Starbucks has gone to great lengths over the years to pander to radical left-wing organizations.

But it still didn’t spare them from the very monsters they created.

WATCH:

🚨🚨🚨🚨”Starbucks outside Philadelphia City Hall is now on fire” — https://t.co/79jWCfxnqA pic.twitter.com/cKksM8bfZU — Memelord (@dailydigger19) May 30, 2020

