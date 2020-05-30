https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/salt-lake-city-places-invasion-rioting-terrorists-video/

Not even sleepy Salt Lake City is immune to the terrorists who are rioting under the guise of protesting. Hundreds took to the streets of Utah’s capital. They flip over a cop car and set it on fire.

A Salt Lake City Police cruiser has been overturned in the protests downtown. pic.twitter.com/dvmEv3T5z6 — 𝕬𝖓 801 𝕺𝖗𝖎𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖑 🥁 (@TheJazzyUte) May 30, 2020

Protest have found their way to Salt Lake City. That’s how you know shits serious pic.twitter.com/3pQ5sbBeWL — Hot Cakes 🥞 (@hh_hotcakes) May 30, 2020

An @slcpd car just got overturned at the #GeorgeFloyd protest in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/iFpEmpkyEq — Jacob Klopfenstein (@JFKlopfenstein) May 30, 2020

Police sent in armored vehicles.

BREAKING: Armored police vehicles just arrived at the scene at 400 South and 200 East in downtown Salt Lake City, where a @slcpd car was overturned earlier this afternoon. #GeorgeFloydProtest pic.twitter.com/VwKMM5FrNI — Jacob Klopfenstein (@JFKlopfenstein) May 30, 2020

The terrorists have taken over the streets.

Things are getting very intense in Salt Lake City #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER pic.twitter.com/yXyJh9qmvf — Actually Persephone 💀🌸 (@murffyslurtz) May 30, 2020

Apparently the national guard has been called in and a curfew has been put in place.

They hurled objects at an undercover cop car:

I’m listening to the scanner now they are using an MRAP to push them back https://t.co/eJMuhtBX2T — 💥☄️⭐️ANGIE says‼️ (@justdeplorible) May 30, 2020

And here’s this dude calling for people to commit crimes in other parts of the city:

ATTENTION ALL SALT LAKE CITY PEEPS: ALL THE COPS AND THE NATIONAL GAURD ARE PREOCCUPIED SO NOW IS THE TIME TO DO CRIME — walt (@th3wobot) May 30, 2020

