Not even sleepy Salt Lake City is immune to the terrorists who are rioting under the guise of protesting. Hundreds took to the streets of Utah’s capital. They flip over a cop car and set it on fire.
VIDEO: The scene in Salt Lake City. Rioters overturn police vehicle. pic.twitter.com/x61Y5ZMol2 #Utah #SaltLakeCity #BeijingBiden 🇨🇳 #riots2020
— Sam Pye (@freddie1999) May 30, 2020
A Salt Lake City Police cruiser has been overturned in the protests downtown. pic.twitter.com/dvmEv3T5z6
— 𝕬𝖓 801 𝕺𝖗𝖎𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖑 🥁 (@TheJazzyUte) May 30, 2020
Salt Lake City, UT #riots2020 pic.twitter.com/54SQWv8HQ0
— honk (@honk86488989) May 30, 2020
Protest have found their way to Salt Lake City. That’s how you know shits serious pic.twitter.com/3pQ5sbBeWL
— Hot Cakes 🥞 (@hh_hotcakes) May 30, 2020
An @slcpd car just got overturned at the #GeorgeFloyd protest in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/iFpEmpkyEq
— Jacob Klopfenstein (@JFKlopfenstein) May 30, 2020
Police sent in armored vehicles.
BREAKING: Armored police vehicles just arrived at the scene at 400 South and 200 East in downtown Salt Lake City, where a @slcpd car was overturned earlier this afternoon. #GeorgeFloydProtest pic.twitter.com/VwKMM5FrNI
— Jacob Klopfenstein (@JFKlopfenstein) May 30, 2020
The terrorists have taken over the streets.
Things are getting very intense in Salt Lake City #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER pic.twitter.com/yXyJh9qmvf
— Actually Persephone 💀🌸 (@murffyslurtz) May 30, 2020
Apparently the national guard has been called in and a curfew has been put in place.
#BREAKING via @KUTV2News: Salt Lake City mayor has established an 8 p.m. curfew as @GovHerbert deploys the National Guard. #GeorgeFloydProtests https://t.co/1Px8avXQ7E pic.twitter.com/0gADfWpgxD
— KSNV News 3 (@News3LV) May 30, 2020
They hurled objects at an undercover cop car:
I’m listening to the scanner now they are using an MRAP to push them back https://t.co/eJMuhtBX2T
— 💥☄️⭐️ANGIE says‼️ (@justdeplorible) May 30, 2020
And here’s this dude calling for people to commit crimes in other parts of the city:
ATTENTION ALL SALT LAKE CITY PEEPS: ALL THE COPS AND THE NATIONAL GAURD ARE PREOCCUPIED SO NOW IS THE TIME TO DO CRIME
— walt (@th3wobot) May 30, 2020