Not even sleepy Salt Lake City is immune to the terrorists who are rioting under the guise of protesting. Hundreds took to the streets of Utah’s capital. They flip over a cop car and set it on fire.

Police sent in armored vehicles.

The terrorists have taken over the streets.

Apparently the national guard has been called in and a curfew has been put in place.

They hurled objects at an undercover cop car:

And here’s this dude calling for people to commit crimes in other parts of the city:

