The Supreme Court of the United States has rejected a request from a church to block California restrictions on religious services.

South Bay United Pentecostal Church of Chula Vista, California, filed a petition over Memorial Day weekend saying that Newsom’s coronavirus restrictions “arbitrarily discriminate against places of worship in violation of their right to the Free Exercise of Religion under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution,” according to CNN.

But the Supreme Court rejected this request Friday in a 5-4 decision, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with liberal justices on the bench.

“Although California’s guidelines place restrictions on places of worship, those restrictions appear consistent with the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment,” Roberts wrote.

Chief Justice Roberts and the four Democrat SCOTUS appointees voted to affirm governors’ rights to keep Americans out of church yesterday. Let THAT sink in. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 30, 2020

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing in dissent of the rejection for Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, said he would grant the “Church’s requested temporary injunction because California’s latest safety guidelines discriminate against places of worship and in favor of comparable secular businesses.”

“Such discrimination violates the First Amendment,” he added.

Newsom said Monday that churches may re-open but that services must be limited to 100 people or 25 percent capacity, according to CNN.

A lawyer with the Thomas More Society representing the church said the church will amend the petition to reflect the updated order as the challenge goes forward.

Attorney Charles LiMandri, who serves as special counsel to the Thomas More Society, said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation that the case is “far from over.”

“Our next appellate brief is due in the Ninth Circuit on June 5,” he said.

“If it is necessary to go back up to the U.S. Supreme Court after the Ninth Circuit rules again, we will benefit from a much more favorable standard.

BREAKING: Supreme Court rules 5-4 AGAINST a California church that challenged Gavin Newsom’s unconstitutional public gathering restrictions Why is it “legal” to burn our cities but officially illegal to go to church in CA? John Roberts disappoints again What a disgrace. RT! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 30, 2020

RELATED: Pastor Says Church Was Burned Down by People with Ill Intentions

“We are hopeful that fact would also lead to a better result for religious liberty.”

