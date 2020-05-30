https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/seattle-riot-terrorist-steals-ar15-cop-car-fires-burning-protesters-take-freeways-video/

As the terrorists take over Seattle and set fire to a row of cop cars, one genius thug decided it would be a good idea to snag an AR15 from one of the burning SUV’s. Someone else, possibly a plain clothes cop, came rushing in with a handgun drawn and took the AR15 away from the kid.

Here it is from a different angle:

Huge plumes of smoke are rising over the city:

Meanwhile, other rioters did the smashy smashy:

The mob also took over the freeways:

National Lawyers Guild is standing by to help the terrorists:

Cops started launching tear gas to break up the crowd:

Mayor Jenny Durkan is instituting a 5 PM curfew (insert laugh track here):

