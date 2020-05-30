https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/seattle-riot-terrorist-steals-ar15-cop-car-fires-burning-protesters-take-freeways-video/

As the terrorists take over Seattle and set fire to a row of cop cars, one genius thug decided it would be a good idea to snag an AR15 from one of the burning SUV’s. Someone else, possibly a plain clothes cop, came rushing in with a handgun drawn and took the AR15 away from the kid.

Black clad dude took the rifle from a burning cop vehicle. Undercover cop took it back. And, that was a good thing. — Devlin Crose (@DevlinCrose) May 31, 2020

[embedded content]

Here it is from a different angle:

TRENDING: VIDEO: Leftist Protester Killed, Dragged by FedEx Truck in Downtown St. Louis after Mob Shuts Down Highway and Attack His Truck

Huge plumes of smoke are rising over the city:

Breaking: A video shows smoke billowing from Seattle as riots continue in the area. Multiple police cars and a Nordstrom have been set on fire. A curfew in the city started at 5 PM. pic.twitter.com/cGpo4P6ErZ — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 31, 2020

Meanwhile, other rioters did the smashy smashy:

looting in Seattle pic.twitter.com/iCELpBBC6n — US Riot Updates (@QuarantineTrac1) May 30, 2020

The mob also took over the freeways:

Hundreds of protestors marching directly into oncoming traffic in Seattle #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/rB8DZH0bv0 — ash shah (@itsashshah) May 30, 2020

National Lawyers Guild is standing by to help the terrorists:

For the protests today in Seattle, one of our attorney members will be available to take calls for legal assistance at: 206-658-7963. — NLG Seattle (@NLG_Seattle) May 30, 2020

Cops started launching tear gas to break up the crowd:

WE WERE JUST TEAR GASSED AT A PEACEFUL PROTEST IN SEATTLE pic.twitter.com/XAtLwpNW7R — 15 sluts who say BLM (@marxistmaggie) May 30, 2020

Mayor Jenny Durkan is instituting a 5 PM curfew (insert laugh track here):

BREAKING: Mayor Jenny Durkan has announced a curfew starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in response to the downtown Seattle protests. The curfew will be in effect from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. https://t.co/PgbRgOhraj — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) May 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

