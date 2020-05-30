http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jH8P3ifOayI/

Secret Service agents continued struggling with protesters at the White House on Friday night as protests continue in several major cities in reaction to the death of George Floyd.

Shouting protesters rocked and ripped away temporary barricades from Pennsylvania Avenue as Secret Service tugged them back, according to videos from outside the White House posted on social media.

At times, agents allowed protesters to keep parts of the barricade, bringing in replacements to fill the gaps.

Agents were spotted putting up helmets and carrying riot shields as they stood between the protesters and the barricades.

Protesters did not breach the newly constructed 13-foot fence protecting the White House as a wall of agents remained on guard.

When armed agents approached the crowds of protesters, they routinely threw up their hands and cried, “don’t shoot.”

Other reporters present noted that firecrackers were thrown at the agents.

Later, people in the crowd shouted that tear gas was spotted at the protests.

A Fox News producer reported that an agent was apparently hurt in the struggle.

Another video from the White House showed protesters shouting “Fuck Donald Trump”:

The White House was on lockdown earlier in the evening as protesters gathered outside and started pushing the barriers. The lockdown was lifted after about an hour as the protests subsided, allowing reporters inside the building the opportunity to leave.

But the protesters returned later in the evening.

