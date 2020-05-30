https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/shock-video-leftist-rioters-ransack-police-hq-preliminary-courts-bldg-portland-oregon-many-came-prepared-chemicals-burn-weapons-maximum-damage/

As reported earlier — Rioters stormed the Justice Center, which houses the police headquarters, preliminary court rooms, and the main county jail. Once they broke inside, they started looting and destroying the place. Then they set fire to the building, as smoke billowed from the shattered windows.

These weren’t spontaneous protests.

Many of the leftist rioters brought their own chemicals and weapons.

Andy Ngo reported: Masked militants ransacking the Justice Center in downtown Portland. Many came prepared with chemicals to start fires and weapons to break windows. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter

Masked militants ransacking the Justice Center in downtown Portland. Many came prepared with chemicals to start fires and weapons to break windows. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/jkJCu3bc2n — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 30, 2020

