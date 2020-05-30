https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/somali-rioters-call-release-killer-cop-mohamed-noor-cnn-video/

Somali American police officer Mohamed Noor shot Aussie Justine Damond in July 2017.

Damond called the police to report a possible assault down the alley behind her home.

When she went out to meet the police car in her pajamas Noor reached over his partner and shot her dead.

Mohamed was the first Somali officer in his precinct.

Damond was shot and killed while wearing her pajamas and speaking to another police officer. Damond called 911 that night to report a possible assault in an alley behind her home on July 15, reports The Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Noor’s partner was described as “stunned” by the shooting.

In May 2019 Mohamed Noor was found guilty of third degree murder of Justine Damond (Ruszczyk).

Justine Damond was from Australia.

Data on police shootings show more whites are shot by police than blacks but blacks but adjusted to racial breakdowns blacks are more likely to be shot by police than whites.

Following her death by cop there were no riots.

There was no looting.

There was not even a mass protest.

On CNN this weekend Somali rioters called for the release of this killer cop Mohamed Noor.

Clearly some killer cops are more worthy than others.

Minneapolis: Somali rioters shout “Free Mohamed Noor” on CNN. Mohamed Noor was MPD’s first Somali cop who shot and killed a white woman who called police for help. pic.twitter.com/I2VxGOi56h — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) May 30, 2020

