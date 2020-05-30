https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/500240-supreme-court-denies-california-churches-challenge-to-state

The Supreme Court issued a rare late-night ruling on Friday against a California church challenging their state’s stay-at-home order.

In a 5-4 vote, Chief Justice John Roberts broke from other conservative justices to rule in favor of the state. The case was brought by the South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista, Calif., which said Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin NewsomTwitter joins Democrats to boost mail-in voting — here’s why White House says Trump’s intent is never to lie FEC commissioner: ‘No basis’ for Trump claims voting by mail leads to fraud MORE’s (D) stay-at-home order ignored religious freedoms.

Roberts noted in an opinion concurring in the unsigned ruling that the restrictions in place are applied to non-religious gatherings and therefore don’t pose a threat to religious liberties.

“Although California’s guidelines place restrictions on places of worship, those restrictions appear consistent with the free exercise clause of the First Amendment,” Roberts wrote.

“…Similar or more severe restrictions apply to comparable secular gatherings, including lectures, concerts, movie showings, spectator sports, and theatrical performances, where large groups of people gather in close proximity for extended periods of time,” he wrote.

The court’s remaining conservative justices – Clarence Thomas Clarence ThomasThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump, Pence travel to Cape Canaveral for SpaceX launch Soured on Fox, Trump may be seeking new propaganda outlet The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Major space launch today; Trump feuds with Twitter MORE, Samuel Alito Samuel AlitoSpeculation swirls about next Supreme Court vacancy Supreme Court denies Trump officials’ effort to block order on moving at-risk inmates Death row inmates ask for stay while they appeal to Supreme Court MORE, Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchSpeculation swirls about next Supreme Court vacancy Supreme Court denies Trump officials’ effort to block order on moving at-risk inmates Juan Williams: Justice Thomas seizes his moment in the Trump era MORE and Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughFrustration builds in key committee ahead of Graham subpoena vote Speculation swirls about next Supreme Court vacancy The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip MORE – filed dissenting opinions.

“California’s 25% occupancy cap on religious worship services indisputably discriminates against religion, and such discrimination violates the First Amendment,” Kavanaugh wrote, referring to an order Newsom made on Monday, after the lawsuit was filed, allowing churches to operate at 25 percent capacity.

Public health officials have said that spending prolonged periods of time indoors with others, as one does during church services or certain sports games, increases the risk of contracting the virus.

The ruling came the same day the court denied Illinois churches’ request to remove the state’s coronavirus restrictions after Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) lifted the measures voluntarily.

Under the new guidelines issued by the state’s department of health this week, places of worship are advised to hold drive-thru and remote services, but it is not mandated.

The decision effectively made the suit from Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church and Logos Baptist Ministries moot.

