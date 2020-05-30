https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/target-cvs-shut-minneapolis-stores-rioters-ravage-retailers-fox-business/

(FOX BUSINESS) Big-box chain Target and other retailers are closing their Minneapolis stores after days of riots in which the city’s major retailers were looted and a police station was set on fire to protest the death of a black man being detained by a white police officer.

Target’s site initially listed more than two dozen closures Friday morning out of an abundance of safety for guests and employees but by Friday afternoon, its corporate website whittled the number down to nine.

Demonstrations erupted Tuesday near the city’s 3rd Precinct station, which covers the portion of south Minneapolis where George Floyd was arrested. A confrontation between him and police, caught on video that subsequently went viral, shows Floyd pleading for air as Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee against him.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

