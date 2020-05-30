https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/suicides-lockdowns/2020/05/30/id/969741

Here’s the difference between making predictions in the private sector and making them in government. In the private sector if your predictions are wrong and a business loses money, the predicter is soon unemployed.

In government, if your hysterical predictions aren’t accurate and public policy based on those faulty predictions is a massive mistake, the predicter still collects a paycheck.

Often for decade after decade.

That’s why it’s a good idea to pay attention to the latest report from Dr. Marko Kolanovic, global head of Macro Quantitative and Derivatives Strategy team at J.P. Morgan.

Dr. Kolanovic ran the numbers and discovered — counter to hysterical predictions from government and the opposition media — that in states where Wuflu lockdowns have ended, infection rates have decreased not increased.

Kolanovic’s analysis, “This means that the pandemic and COVID-19 likely have its own dynamics unrelated to often inconsistent lockdown measures that were being implemented.”

The implications for politicians who are currently fighting the lifting of China flu lockdowns tooth and toenail are stark, “In the absence of conclusive data, these lockdowns were justified initially. But “millions of lives were being destroyed . . . with little consideration that [lockdowns] might not only cause economic devastation but potentially more deaths than COVID-19 itself.”

Unfortunately, government incompetence and hysteria have a momentum all their own.

Blue states continue to ignore the evidence and thus continue to resist re-opening the economy.

What does this mean for residents of those states?

ABC 7 Eyewitness News (Los Angeles) reports that in California — Lockdown Central where walking on wet beach sand is fine, but sitting on dry beach sand is forbidden — doctors in the north of the state have seen more deaths from suicide than from the Flu Manchu.

“The numbers are unprecedented,” Dr. Michael deBoisblanc of John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, California said. He contends he’s seen “year’s worth of suicides” in the last four weeks alone.

“Personally, I think it’s time [to end the lockdown]” he said. “I think, originally, this was put in place to flatten the curve and to make sure hospitals have the resources to take care of COVID patients. We have the current resources to do that, and our other community health is suffering.”

That’s what happens with government promises on one set of guidelines and then moves the goal posts.

And California is not alone. The Washington Examiner reports, “By late March, more people had died in just one Tennessee county from suicide than had died in the entire state directly from the virus. A study published in early May suggested that the coronavirus could lead to at least 75,000 deaths directly brought on by anxiety from the virus, job losses, and addiction to alcohol and drugs.”

Even more ominous, “More than 600 doctors signed their names on a letter to President Trump, referring to the continued lockdowns as a ‘mass casualty incident’ and urging him to do what he can to ensure they come to an end.”

We could not agree more.

Americans have a better chance of surviving COVID-19 than government.

That’s because COVID-19 might take your life, but government is darn sure taking your livelihood.

