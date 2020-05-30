https://www.theblaze.com/news/top-fbi-lawyer-at-center-of-flynn-scandal-who-signed-fisa-warrants-reportedly-ousted-from-job

FBI General Counsel Dana Boente, a central figure in the revived Michael Flynn scandal, has reportedly been ousted from his job.

FBI Director Christopher Wray asked for Boente’s resignation on Friday. However, the decision to oust Boente came from “high levels” in the Justice Department — not originally from Wray, according to NBC News.

Boente has come under increased scrutiny for his role in the Michael Flynn case following the Justice Department’s shock decision to drop prosecutorial action against Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Boente is also responsible for signing one of the FISA warrants renewing the FBI’s ability to conduct surveillance on Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

More from NBC News:

Boente signed one of the warrants renewing the FBI’s authority to surveil [Carter Page]. The warrants, known as FISA warrants, were renewed several times and had to be approved by a judge. Boente also said in a recently leaked memo that material put into the public record about Flynn was not exculpatory for the former national security advisor. The memo undermines the Justice Department’s latest position that material about Flynn was mishandled by prosecutors.

Wray picked Boente to serve as the FBI general counsel in January 2018. Boente has served at the Justice Department for 38 years, including a 9-day stint as attorney general in the early days of the Trump presidency.

“Few people have served so well in so many critical, high-level roles at the Department,” Wray said in a statement. “Throughout his long and distinguished career as a public servant, Dana has demonstrated a selfless determination to ensure that justice is always served on behalf of our citizens.”

Boente’s resignation will take effect on June 30.

