The FBI’s top attorney Dana Boente was asked to resign on Friday.

Recall, Dana Boente was involved in the targeting of General Flynn.

Dana Boente signed one of the FISA renewals to surveil Flynn and was accused of withholding exculpatory evidence in Flynn’s case.

According to NBC, FBI Director Wray formally asked Boente to resign, but the decision to oust him came from high levels of Barr’s Justice Department.

NBC News reported:

After a 38-year career with the Justice Department, the FBI’s top lawyer Dana Boente was asked to resign on Friday. Two sources familiar with the decision to dismiss Boente said it came from high levels of the Justice Department rather than directly from FBI Director Christopher Wray. A spokesman for the FBI confirmed to NBC News that Boente did in fact resign on Friday. Fox News has recently criticized Boente’s role in the investigation of Flynn, whose criminal charge for lying to the FBI was recently dropped by the Justice Department based in part on the argument that his lies were not material to an underlying investigation. Boente signed one of the warrants renewing the FBI’s authority to surveil Flynn. The warrants, known as FISA warrants, were renewed several times and had to be approved by a judge.

Of course FBI Director Wray praised Boente on his way out.

“Few people have served so well in so many critical, high-level roles at the Department,” Wray said in a statement. “Throughout his long and distinguished career as a public servant, Dana has demonstrated a selfless determination to ensure that justice is always served on behalf of our citizens.”

