https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500261-trump-swipes-at-dc-mayor-accuses-police-of-refusing-to-help-at-white

President TrumpDonald John TrumpMichael Flynn transcripts reveal plenty except crime or collusion 50 people arrested in Minneapolis as hundreds more National Guard troops deployed Missouri state lawmaker sparks backlash by tweeting ‘looters deserve to be shot’ MORE accused Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) of refusing to allow the city’s police department to help the Secret Service on Friday during a protest outside the White House.

“Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. ‘Not their job.’”

….good practice.” As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesperson for Bowser did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Washington Post and CNN reported that D.C. police were on hand on Friday night, along with other law enforcement agencies, as officers pushed back on protesters in Lafayette Park.

Trump’s tweet came the day after protesters demonstrated outside the White House against the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died this week while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Footage on social media showed several confrontations between demonstrators and Secret Service officers. Authorities eventually deployed pepper spray to disperse individuals gathered in Lafayette Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Objects were seen being thrown at officers, who continually put up new metal barriers throughout the night to try to hold demonstrators at bay.

Bowser pushed back on Trump on Saturday morning, saying she would authorize the police to protect all areas of the city.

“My police department will always protect DC and all who are in it whether I agree with them (such as those exercising their First Amendment Right) or those I don’t (namely, @realdonaldtrump),” she tweeted. “While he hides behind his fence afraid/alone, I stand w/ people peacefully exercising their First Amendment Right after the murder of #GeorgeFloyd & hundreds of years of institutional racism.”

“I call upon our city and our nation to exercise great restraint even while this President continues to try to divide us. Our power is in peace, in our voices and ultimately at the ballot box in November.”

While he hides behind his fence afraid/alone, I stand w/ people peacefully exercising their First Amendment Right after the murder of #GeorgeFloyd & hundreds of years of institutional racism There are no vicious dogs & ominous weapons. There is just a scared man. Afraid/alone… — Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MurielBowser) May 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

