Twitter escalated its feud with President Trump early Friday, censoring a tweet on the Minneapolis riots in which Trump warned he would send national guard troops to save the city from its incompetent radical Mayor Jacob Frey if the President had to. Frey has allowed his city to be looted and set aflame by protesters angry about the death in police custody Monday of George Floyd.

Twitter slapped a warning on Trump’s tweet that it was being violating the rules by “glorifying violence” but would be allowed to remain because it is in the “public’s interest”to see the tweet. However, Twitter disabled likes, replies and bookmarking. Retweeting is allowed, including with a comment, however the retweet shows the warning label that must be clicked on to to see Trump’s tweet.

Trump statement:

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right………These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!

Of course, President Trump was right about the escalation in violence.

On Friday night radical leftists protested, rioted and looted in several US cities.

And the violence escalated in many cities.

In Oakland, California two federal officers were shot

Via Andy Ngo.

Two federal police officers were shot during last night’s antifa/BLM rioting in Oakland, Cal. One of the officers has died. They were protecting a government facility when they were fired upon. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 30, 2020

News.com.AU reported:

A Federal Protective Services officer has been killed in protests after two officers suffered gunshot wounds in California. Two Federal Protective Service officers were shot during a protest in Oakland in California on Friday night, police told CNN. One of the officers died from his injuries. Protests raged for a fourth night across the US, sparked by the death of African-American man George Floyd, who was allegedly killed by white police officer Derek Chauvin. State and federal authorities are investigating Mr Floyd’s death, and Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter. “Two Federal Protective Services officers stationed at the Oakland Down Town Federal Building suffered gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, one succumbed to his injury,” the police department said in a statement.

