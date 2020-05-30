https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/500301-st-paul-mayor-mn-governor-walks-back-out-of-state-arrest

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter (D) Saturday evening walked back his comments from earlier in the day claiming that “every single person” who was arrested Friday night from protests over the killing of George Floyd was from out-of-state.

Carter said in a joint press conference with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and state Gov. Tim WalzTimothy (Tim) James Walz50 people arrested in Minneapolis as hundreds more National Guard troops deployed Missouri state lawmaker sparks backlash by tweeting ‘looters deserve to be shot’ Pentagon orders active-duty police units on ready to deploy to Minneapolis: AP MORE (D) that the information he had received regarding the arrests made in St. Paul Friday night was inaccurate.

Walz said that officials should be able to get a better idea of which arrested protestors were from out of state or not after tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whether they’re from Minnesota or not, if you’re out there doing that at night, you’re not sharing these values, you’re not sharing who we are.”

The governor also urged Minnesotans to follow the imposed curfew, which goes into effect at 8 p.m. local time.

“Don’t be the one to say that you destroyed that business that’s been there for 50 years,” he said.

The Minneapolis Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that its law enforcement presence would triple Saturday night “to address a sophisticated network of urban warfare.”

The situation on the ground in Minneapolis & St. Paul has shifted & the response tonight will be different as a result. The coordinated @MNNationalGuard, @MnDPS_MSP, & law enforcement presence will triple in size to address a sophisticated network of urban warfare. #MACCMN — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) May 30, 2020

Additionally, the department shut down large portions of the city’s highways at 7 p.m. local time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

