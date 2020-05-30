http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/K5Whz6t_QI8/

Conservative Bob Good, running against incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) in Virginia’s 5th District, says supporting President Trump’s efforts to reduce legal immigration to boost American wages is his “number one priority.”

During an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Saturday, Good called out Riggleman for supporting increasing legal immigration levels beyond the roughly 1.2 million legal immigrants and 1.4 million foreign workers who already arrive in the United States every year and take American jobs in blue-collar and white-collar industries.

Riggleman and the Republican establishment, Good says, have attempted to thwart Trump’s 2016 agenda of reducing foreign labor competition to boost wages and jobs for Americans.

LISTEN:

“This is a bright red Republican district and quite frankly, we have a new first-term Republican congressman who’s only been in office for a year and has quickly alienated the conservative base and the party with his positions that are out of touch with the district,” Good said of Riggleman.

“Probably, the greatest area of concern for many voters across the district … is his votes on immigration and American jobs going to foreign workers, allowing more and more foreign workers to come in and flood our markets and take American jobs at lower wages,” Good continued.

“It is a critical issue for many reasons and frankly, it is the number one priority of our campaign, is reforming immigration,” Good said. “Not just ending illegal immigration … we both know the Democrat Party doesn’t agree on that, but not just ending illegal immigration but managing legal immigration in a way that puts America first and American workers first. My opponent has voted time and again to allow hundreds of thousands of more foreign workers to come in and take American jobs at lower wages.”

Indeed, Riggleman co-sponsored legislation last year that would have created the H-2C visa program — allowing hundreds of thousands of more foreign workers to arrive in the U.S. to take food industry jobs.

Good said the Chinese coronavirus crisis has “greatly exacerbated” the issue of legal immigration, noting how more than 45 Republicans in Congress have pushed to bring even more foreign workers, while nearly 40 million Americans are unemployed.

“As Americans are trying to get back to work, they have to compete with hundreds of thousands of foreign workers who will take lower wages and take our jobs,” Good said. “In a relatively closed economic environment, wages gradually increase over time due to prosperity, due to a tight labor market. But that doesn’t happen, we haven’t seen that happen because of the flood of cheap foreign labor.”

“We don’t have enough Republicans who are supporting [President Trump], that are coming alongside him and working with him,” Good said. “As evidence, all of these [Republicans] who wrote to the president after he comes out with the … temporary stopping of immigration … and had Republicans come behind him and challenge him on that to water that down. So the president wants to do the right things … but we need to do more to support him and help him with more true conservatives in Congress.”

Good also mentioned Riggleman’s siding with House Democrats to condemn Trump bringing American troops home from Syria. At the time, Riggleman said Trump’s decision would lead to more destabilization of the region.

Virginia is the East Coast’s most demographically affected state by legal immigration in recent decades, as Breitbart News has chronicled. The New York Times has admitted the state has fallen into Democrat arms thanks to a “tidal wave” of legal immigration.

For example, in 1990, Virginia’s foreign-born population stood at only five percent. Fast forward to 2017, and Virginia’s foreign-born population now makes up 12.5 percent of the state’s total population — a near tripling of immigrant residents in less than three decades.

To put that data into numbers, in 1990 there were less than 312,000 foreign-born residents living in Virginia. Today, there are close to 1.1 million, almost four times what the population was three decades before.

About 23 percent of Virginia’s foreign-born population arrived from Central America, the largest share of migration from any one specific region to the state. More than 11 percent of those Central Americans arrived from El Salvador.

The U.S. is on track to import about 15 million new foreign-born voters in the next two decades should current legal immigration levels continue. Those 15 million new foreign-born voters include about eight million who will arrive in the country through chain migration, whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

