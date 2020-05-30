https://www.theblaze.com/news/riots-cities-george-floyd-protests-video

Fiery protests and violent riots erupted in at least a dozen U.S. cities on Friday night over the death of George Floyd, who died in the custody of police in Minneapolis. There was damage done to buildings, looting, fires being set, and clashes with law enforcement in several cities, including New York City, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Louisville, Dallas, Houston, Oakland, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Portland.

Videos from around the country exhibit rising tensions, violent confrontations, and chaos stemming from George Floyd protests.

Atlanta

Protestors swarmed CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta, where some dissenters inflicted damage to the front of the building.

The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta was looted and destroyed.

Rioters broke into high-end Phipps Plaza, “the southeast’s premier upscale shopping destination.”

Concerned protestors did manage to save the local Waffle House.

New York City

The NYPD arrested over 200 people in the George Floyd demonstrations on Friday and Saturday morning. A man reportedly punched an NYPD sergeant in the head with brass knuckles.

There were skirmishes between citizens and police near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

There were reports of protestors throwing cement at NYPD officers.

At least 37 NYPD vehicles were damaged or vandalized, including a van that was set on fire by a Molotov cocktail outside Fort Greene Park.

Washington, D.C.

Protestors scuffled with Secret Service outside of the White House’s North Lawn.

Baltimore



A woman punched a police officer twice, and then another cop struck her, knocking her to the ground in Baltimore.

Oakland

There were rioting and mass looting in Oakland, including at a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

Someone commandeered a small bulldozer and drove it around the city.

Dallas

Riot video shows police vehicles and buildings being damaged in Texas.

Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall explained to protestors that she would not tolerate anyone assaulting her officers.

Portland

Rioters ransacked the Justice Center in Portland and then set it on fire.

Multiple stores were looted, and several banks were breached.

Minneapolis

Looting and fires continued in Minneapolis, the epicenter of the George Floyd riots.

Looters raided a UPS truck while it was moving.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

