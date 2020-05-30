https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/san-jose-rioters-whine-cops-didnt-save-car-mobbed-turns-around-runs/

Rioters in San Jose whined that police didn’t come save them after a car that they mobbed turned around and ran them over.

Two people were sent to the hospital, according to one of the rioters.

We were out here protesting peacefully and a stupid ass trump supporter comes and hits us with their car. They hit two innocents and sent them to the hospital. The police did not one thing to that car. Share the video for awareness!!!! #protest #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/WnNAzZbVO9 — FITBOY MIKEYY (@FITBOY_MIKEYY) May 30, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: DNI Ratcliffe Releases Flynn-Kislyak Transcripts to Senators Grassley, Johnson… UPDATE: Downloaded Transcripts Included

“The police did not one thing to that car,” the person who filmed it wrote.

The rioters were screaming at the car to come back, but seemed extremely shocked when they actually did.

Everyone be safe out there! These trump supporters are out here running people over and hunting us down!!! — FITBOY MIKEYY (@FITBOY_MIKEYY) May 30, 2020

In a follow up stream, the person who filmed, “Fitboy Mikeyy,” said that they ran to a house and hid.

“Me and Saul were waking back to our car leaving the protest, a car pulls up as were in the backstreets a SUV makes a u-turn and starts chasing us. START FUCKING CHASING US. A car full of white people . We run to the nearest house and hide in the back for like 5 min,” he tweeted with a video.

me and Saul were waking back to our car leaving the protest, a car pulls up as were in the backstreets a SUV makes a u-turn and starts chasing us. START FUCKING CHASING US. A car full of white people . We run to the nearest house and hide in the back for like 5 min @ulilhosaul pic.twitter.com/oFJ7NdOEIS — FITBOY MIKEYY (@FITBOY_MIKEYY) May 30, 2020

He also posted another angle of the incident, claiming everyone was scared and “peacefully protesting,” though people could be seen throwing things at the car, punching it and kicking it.

Here is another video with okay quality. Again not one thing was done to those white gurls in the car. They didn’t even try to chase them . U can see how fucking scared everyone is!!! pic.twitter.com/ggBZ5fbnUN — FITBOY MIKEYY (@FITBOY_MIKEYY) May 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

