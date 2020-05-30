https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/violent-liberal-protest-mob-chases-fox-news-reporter-white-house/

Protesters returned to the White House late Friday night, squaring off with police and a Fox News crew. Fox reporter Leland Vittert and his crew were attacked and chased out of Lafayette Park across from the White House as they were covering the protests. Some of the protesters tried to steal their camera and microphone as they fled. The news crew and a security guard were chased out of the block wide park, then across H Street and up 16th Street with the protesters throwing water bottles at them. No one was apparently hurt in the attack.

Vitter was interviewing protesters:

A protester absolutely loses it when talking to FOX News report @LelandVittert, screaming after being pushed about whether or not looting is appropriate. pic.twitter.com/8dXWNR7Lho — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 30, 2020

A while later trouble started as Fox anchor Shannon Bream went to Vittert as he was set upon by the mob.

Video: In which Fox News Channel’s @LelandVittert is surrounded, overtaken, and chased off of his liveshot by an angry mob shouting “f*** Fox News.”@ShannonBream tosses to him, and he shakes his head as if to tell her not to. pic.twitter.com/dzZXD00X3b — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 30, 2020

Videos shows the mob surrounding, hounding and chasing Vittert and his crew. No police were seen trying to intervene however it was reported Vittert and crew eventually found refuge in a police car.

The protestors chased out a reporter they believe to be from Fox News pic.twitter.com/6tpj0IAryV — Jane Recker (@janerecker) May 30, 2020

Watch FOX’s @LelandVittert, pushed out and threatened by Antifa and protestors in DC. Where’s @CNN and @MSNBC when there’s a real attack on the free press?? RT! pic.twitter.com/aHUHvQkO77 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 30, 2020

Protestors at the White House realize Leland Vittert works for Fox News, chase him out of Lafayette Square shouting “FUCK FOX NEWS”: pic.twitter.com/KQc29PFEPe — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 30, 2020

Earlier video from the White House:

The Secret Service, in riot gear, is getting shoved by protesters as @LelandVittert gets accosted by a protester while talking to @foxnewsnight. This is getting dangerous. It’s getting confrontational. But Secret Service showing nothing but professionalism. Stay safe, Leland! pic.twitter.com/3310CU9IvO — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 30, 2020

