Protesters returned to the White House late Friday night, squaring off with police and a Fox News crew. Fox reporter Leland Vittert and his crew were attacked and chased out of Lafayette Park across from the White House as they were covering the protests. Some of the protesters tried to steal their camera and microphone as they fled. The news crew and a security guard were chased out of the block wide park, then across H Street and up 16th Street with the protesters throwing water bottles at them. No one was apparently hurt in the attack.

Vitter was interviewing protesters:

A while later trouble started as Fox anchor Shannon Bream went to Vittert as he was set upon by the mob.

Videos shows the mob surrounding, hounding and chasing Vittert and his crew. No police were seen trying to intervene however it was reported Vittert and crew eventually found refuge in a police car.

Earlier video from the White House:

