A rioter in Seattle, Washington, looted a cheesecake from the city’s Cheesecake Factory restaurant, local news media confirmed.

During protests on Saturday over the death of George Floyd, at least one Seattle rioter raided a Cheesecake Factory and walked away with a whole cheesecake.

Breitbart News is live-blogging the riots across American cities this weekend here.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder

