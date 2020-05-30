http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0TmpuXIZS2I/

A rioter in Seattle, Washington, looted a cheesecake from the city’s Cheesecake Factory restaurant, local news media confirmed.

During protests on Saturday over the death of George Floyd, at least one Seattle rioter raided a Cheesecake Factory and walked away with a whole cheesecake.

“Unclear where they may have gotten that cheesecake.” pic.twitter.com/mLfSJvMGvZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 31, 2020

Cheesecake Factory in Downtown Seattle was looted and @KIRO7Seattle caught someone walking away with an entire cheesecake pic.twitter.com/lvzbdgNJcX — Ms. Chanandler Bong (@joefarrell86) May 31, 2020

I love the Pacific Northwest @jimmykimmel @JimmyKimmelLive … here’s someone who helped themselves at a downtown Seattle Cheesecake Factory during the protests. pic.twitter.com/0CXbo8mAQH — KatPeeple (@katpeeple) May 31, 2020

Breitbart News is live-blogging the riots across American cities this weekend here.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

