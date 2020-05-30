https://thehill.com/homenews/news/500279-wife-of-derek-chauvin-former-officer-involved-in-george-floyds-death-files-for

The wife of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter after the death of George Floyd, has filed for divorce.

According to a statement from Sekula Law Offices PLLC, Kellie Chauvin has officially filed for divorce. A lawyer for Kellie Chauvin added that she is distraught about the death of Floyd, CBS reported.

“She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy,” the law firm said in a statement on behalf of Kellie Chauvin and her family.

“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time,” the statement added.

Derek Chauvin, 44, has since been fired from his job and is facing charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter after his involvement in Floyd’s death earlier this week.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Friday, prosecutors said Chauvin “had his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Two minutes and 53 seconds of this was after Mr. Floyd was ‘non-responsive.'”

If Chauvin is convicted, he could face 25 years in prison on the third-degree murder charge and 10 years in prison on the second-degree manslaughter charge.

