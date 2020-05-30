https://www.theblaze.com/news/derek-chauvin-wife-files-divorce

Kellie Chauvin, wife of now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, announced through her attorneys on Friday that she is divorcing her husband.

The announcement came on the same day that authorities formally arrested the disgraced lawman, charging him with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

In a statement, attorneys said that Ms. Chauvin is “devastated” by the death of Floyd and that her “upmost sympathy” is with Floyd’s family and “everyone who is grieving this tragedy.”

“She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin,” the attorneys, with the Sekula Law Offices in Minneapolis, wrote, KMSP-TV reported.

“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time,” they added.

Floyd’s tragic death has sparked national outcry and protests in major cities all across the U.S. Those demonstrations have devolved into full-scale riots with violence and mass-looting.

