https://www.dailywire.com/news/wife-of-ex-cop-charged-with-george-floyds-death-files-for-divorce

The wife of the ex-cop who was fired and arrested for the death of George Floyd has reportedly filed for divorce.

Kellie Chauvin, wife of ex-officer Derek Chauvin, said through attorneys that she was planning a “dissolution of her marriage” over the incident, Fox35 Orlando reported.

“She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death,” a statement reportedly on behalf of Kellie and her family said, according to Fox. “Her utmost sympathy lies with his family, his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving.”

“She has filed for dissolution of her marriage, ” the statement continued.

Fox35 further reported that Kellie doesn’t have any children from her current marriage to Derek, but it is unclear how long the couple has been married.

Derek Chauvin was one of four officers fired for the altercation that led to Floyd’s death. Floyd was being questioned about allegedly using fake money when officers surrounded him. The incident was eventually filmed, showing Floyd on the ground with Chauvin’s knee pressed to his neck for nearly nine minutes. All the while, Floyd can be heard saying “I can’t breathe.” He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The death occurred on May 25. Chauvin on Friday was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter charges. CNN reported Saturday that Chauvin’s bail was set at $500,000, according to the criminal complaint filed against him in the 4th Judicial District Court of Minnesota.

“According to the document, there have been no conditions set for his release,” CNN reported. “The document doesn’t indicate that Chauvin is out on bail, but it does say that if he does bond out, bail is set for $500,000. The order of detention box is not checked because Chauvin was not ordered detained or remanded.”

The New York Post reported that “Chauvin had 18 prior complaints filed against him with the Minneapolis Police Department’s Internal Affairs,” prior to Floyd’s death.

In response to the police-involved death of Floyd, riots have broken out across the country, most notably in Minneapolis, Atlanta, New York City, and Washington, D.C., where demonstrators have burned cars and buildings and damaged and looted local businesses.

The Daily Wire reported that rioters attack a Fox News crew Friday night with bottles, even stealing the reporter’s microphone and throwing it at him. CNN’s Atlanta Headquarters had windows smashed and its sign spray-painted as protesters climbed on the building while waving Black Lives Matter flags. A CNN crew was also mistakenly arrested in Minneapolis while covering the riots. The network continues to maintain that the protests are peaceful, even as its own reporters are attacked.

Fox News released statements of support for the CNN employees who have been harmed but CNN has not done the same for Fox.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

