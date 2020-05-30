https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/wife-officer-arrested-killing-george-floyd-files-divorce/

(THE BLAZE) Kellie Chauvin, wife of now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, announced through her attorneys on Friday that she is divorcing her husband.

The announcement came on the same day that authorities formally arrested the disgraced lawman, charging him with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

In a statement, attorneys said that Ms. Chauvin is “devastated” by the death of Floyd and that her “upmost sympathy” is with Floyd’s family and “everyone who is grieving this tragedy.”

