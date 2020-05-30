https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/woman-found-dead-car-minneapolis-following-night-kidnappings-random-shooting/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) A woman was found dead inside a car following the second night of violent riots in Minneapolis.

According to police, the woman appeared to be in her 30s with “trauma visible” on her body, which was in the back seat. The car was in the area of the riots, in the middle of the street on 17th and Bryant Avenue.

There were multiple reported kidnappings in the area during the same time period.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

