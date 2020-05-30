https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/woman-kept-grandmothers-body-hidden-basement-freezer-16-years-social-security-scheme/

(CNN) Last year, police in Pennsylvania found old human remains in a freezer. Now, an investigation has concluded that it was all part of a scam to collect social security checks.

Pennsylvania State Police first found the remains in February 2019, in a house in Dillsburg, according to a news release from the police. After investigating, they identified the deceased as Glenora Delahay, born May 3, 1906.

Cynthia Black, Delahay’s granddaughter, has now been arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and abuse of a corpse.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

